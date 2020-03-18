Glendive Medical Center (GMC) has set up a phone line for information about COVID-19 at 406-345-8811.
The phone line will be staffed Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After-hours triage will be directed to the Emergency Department. The following are guidelines for seeking care for respiratory illness (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) as well as information on visitation restrictions.
• If you are sick and have mild symptoms, stay home and self-isolate as much as possible.
• If you are sick enough that you would normally go to the doctor, call ahead for instructions.
• If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
Call for Instructions
To avoid spreading respiratory illnesses, please do not show up at Gabert Clinic, Glendive Medical Center, or the Emergency Department without calling in advance for instructions.
If you are coming for your scheduled appointment, we ask that you please refrain from bringing extra friends, family or children. Not everyone who is showing these symptoms needs to be tested for COVID-19.
Effective immediately, GMC has designated Urgent Care as the triage for patients presenting respiratory symptoms. All other illnesses and injuries that are typically seen in Urgent Care will need to make an appointment at Gabert Clinic until further notice.
Patients who are presenting respiratory symptoms, which include cough, fever, sore throat, stuffy nose, chills, and otherwise cold symptoms, must call ahead for an appointment at Urgent Care at 406-345-8811.
Points to Remember
• No walk-ins to Urgent Care are allowed. Urgent Care is located in the lower level of Gabert Clinic, with outdoor access from the parking lot.
• Gabert Clinic will continue to see patients for regular services. All non-respiratory symptom patients will need to call ahead to Gabert Clinic at 406- 345-8901 to make an appointment prior to coming in.
• Surgeries, Labs, Imaging, and all therapies are still operating as usual.
• Classes offered through GMC, including: LifeStyle Balance, Baby Bistro, Cardiac Rehab Phase 3, Outpatient Rehab Therapies, and Nutritional Services have been postponed.
• The Business Office, Medical Records, GMC Café, and the Gift Shop are closed to the public at this time. If a patient needs to visit with staff in any of these departments, call 406-345-3306.
• Visitation is restricted in all facilities and areas of GMC, Extended Care, The Heritage, and EMVH. In order to protect residents, visitation to Extended Care, The Heritage, and EMVH is allowed only in the event of an emergency.
• Acute Care will allow only one visitor per patient. If the patient is in critical condition or end-of-life, two visitors are allowed. Visitors to Acute Care must be screened for symptoms by staff prior to visiting.
These measures will help protect the health and safety of patients and staff.
Do Your Part to Help
Everyone can do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses by following these prevention measures:
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or coughing into your elbow.
• Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay at home if you’re sick.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly, including countertops and sinks.
Glendive Medical Center is working closely with Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and local officials to ensure the best response for the residents of Dawson County.
We greatly appreciate your cooperation during this time.
For relevant information from DPHHS visit https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt
For more information from GMC about COVID-19 visit https://www.gmc.org/about-us/covid-19/
For up-to-date information about GMC visit https://www.gmc.org/locations/glendive-medical-center/