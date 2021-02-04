GLENDIVE – Glendive Medical Center (GMC) will not host the annual Spring Wellness Fair for the public this year due to COVID-19. However, a large selection of annual wellness blood panels are still being offered at reduced costs to patients, Monday through Friday. GMC has plans to hold a Fall Wellness Fair later in the year where participants can receive these low costs again.
Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. Patients should be aware that blood draws through the Lab are offered in two locations depending on time of appointment: GMC Lab (located in the lower level of the hospital) between 7am-8am; Gabert Clinic (inside the Gabert Clinic front entrance, next to Cardiac Rehab) between 8am-4pm. It is recommended to drink plenty of water and no food after midnight prior to the blood draw. At this time, blood draws are limited to adults 18 and over only.
A larger selection of panels at reduced costs is available including: Wellness $40, PSA $20, Anemia with Vitamin D $40, and A1C $15. The SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Serum Blood Test is also offered as an optional test for $75. This test is only recommended for individuals at least 10 days post-symptom onset or following exposure to others with confirmed COVID-19.
All labs are processed locally at GMC and results are guaranteed in Patient Connect, GMC’s electronic medical record system, within 24 hours. Patient Connect is an integrated medical record system for patients of Glendive Medical Center as well as those that doctor at Billings Clinic. Patients can sign up for Patient Connect at any outpatient registration desk at GMC. Paper copies can be mailed by checking the box on the Annual Wellness form given to each patient upon arrival for their blood draw. Paper copies are typically mailed within two weeks.
Insurance will not be accepted, however, patients can submit their claim once the appointment is done. Cash, credit, and check are accepted.
For more information, contact the Lab at 406-345-3370.