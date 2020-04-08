The coronavirus outbreak is keeping state, county and local public officials busy. The COVID-19 outbreak, responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Montana so far, requires difficult decisions.
This week, Gov. Steve Bullock made the tough decision to extend several earlier directives. These include closing public schools and "non-essential businesses" for at least an additional two weeks — from April 10 to April 24.
The primary purpose of extending the directives is to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Montana, Bullock wrote in an email.
"These extensions include my stay at home order, school closures, on-premises dining and beverage operations, eviction and foreclosure suspensions and service disconnections and the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for travelers coming into Montana," Gov. Bullock wrote.
The extensions come as Richland County reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 positive tests — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.
Montana's governor kept a promise he made during a press conference last week, when he told the media it was likely the dates would not expire.
"I do anticipate that we will be extending these orders," Gov. Bullock announced a week ago. "I just want to give the heads-up that it will not be expiring [next] Friday."
One of many directives the governor has issued since COVID-19 emerged as a threat to Montanans less than a month ago, the latest includes extensions of several mandates. They include:
• Closing all non-residential public schools in Montana through at least April 24
• Closing certain dining and beverage businesses while encouraging delivery, take-out and drive-up options
• Extending the stay-at-home directive except for essential activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19
• Limiting evictions, foreclosures and disconnections for the duration of the stay-at-home directive
During last week's press conference, Bullock made clear the decisions to close public schools and many private businesses were difficult.
"While the number of cases has risen, so too has the number of actions taken" since the virus hit, Bullock said.
He emphasized healthcare workers are at higher risk, and made clear he intends to provide childcare assistance to state workers.
"Like many Montanans, our state's essential workers rely on childcare," Gov. Bullock said.
Among Montanans who have tested positive for COVID-19, 10 percent are healthcare workers, he reported.
"We need to keep our children and childcare workers safe," Bullock said, emphasizing the need to provide meals for children who rely on them, even while schools are closed.
"Making sure that our children and our families don't go hungry" is a top priority, Bullock said, stating he intends to request waivers from the federal government for certain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
"Montana families are already doing everything they can to make ends meet," he told the media.
Although the governor said he has no plans to postpone upcoming statewide elections in June, Bullock stated he is open to the possibility of extending school closures beyond April.
"It's premature to say 'for the rest of our school year we're going to be doing just remote learning,'" Gov. Bullock told the media last week, announcing the decision to keep schools closed would be made every two weeks.
"Younger Montanans are at risk," he stated, adding that everyone in the state is "encouraged" to stay home.
"Life as we knew it in Montana certainly isn't the same as it was a month ago," Bullock said.
"We've always had an entrepreneurial spirit," the governor continued, referring to the state's reputation as a "rugged frontier."
He encouraged people to seek the open outdoors through walking and hiking and "breathing fresh air," while adhering strictly to directives from public officials and "avoiding the crowded trailheads."
"We're also lucky to live in a place where our sense of community is strong," Gov. Bullock said. "I can guarantee that following these directives will make all the difference."