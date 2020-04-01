Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a directive on April 1, 2020, which clarifies childcare facilities are considered essential businesses.
The directive provides additional guidance on childcare facilities to ensure Montana’s essential workers can receive access to childcare during the state of emergency. The directive requires safeguards to protect children, families and childcare workers from the spread of COVID-19.
“Like many Montana families, our state’s essential workers are pulling double-duty, working and caring for their children at the same time,” Gov. Bullock said. “We must make sure childcare is still available to lessen the burden on Montanans who are on the frontlines of the response to COVID-19, while taking appropriate measures to keep children and workers safe.”