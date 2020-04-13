At 3 p.m. today (April 13), Gov. Steve Bullock and members of his COVID-19 Task Force will host a Tele-Town Hall meeting to answer questions from Montanans on public health and economic health response efforts related to COVID-19.
Dial-in number for 3 p.m. public Tele-Town Hall meeting: 888-375-5956
The call-in town hall comes the same day the governor announced the seventh death in the state directly attributed to COVID-19.
"Notification of the death was provided by the Flathead City-County Health Department today," a press release stated.
“I am saddened to hear of another death due to COVID-19 in Montana and am thinking of the family and friends who are grieving the loss of this fellow Montanan," Gov. Bullock stated. "We must stay vigilant in our efforts to stay home and take all precautions to protect our family, friends, and Montana’s most vulnerable during this difficult time.”
Scheduled Tele-Town Hall Participants:
Governor Bullock; Lt. Governor Mike Cooney; Adjutant General Matthew Quinn; Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Sheila Hogan; State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman; Department of Labor & Industry Director Brenda Nordlund; Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice.