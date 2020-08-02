Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on July 31, 2020 issued a directive that gives public schools throughout the state considerable latitude to offer certain K–12 students off-site learning options, in addition to traditional in-classroom instruction.
In a letter addressed to Montana residents, school districts and officers, and state agencies, Gov. Bullock reiterated that a state of emergency exists in Montana because of the coronavirus. The letter implies that public schools are particularly susceptible to the possible spread of the virus.
“COVID-19 is easily transmissible through close contact with others, particularly in enclosed spaces,” the governor’s Directive stated. “By their nature, schools place students, teachers, and staff together in an enclosed space for prolonged periods of time and therefore provide conditions conducive to COVID-19 transmission.”
The Directive points out it is “vital” that school-age children are able to be educated with as little disruption as possible. However, Gov. Bullock’s declaration makes clear that safety comes first.
In accordance with his powers as governor, Bullock addressed concerns many Montanans — including K–12 students and their parents, teachers and school administrators — have regarding the re-opening of schools and in-classroom instruction during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As fall approaches, schools are working hard to plan for the school year in light of the ongoing pandemic,” Gov. Bullock stated. “Many districts may choose to offer a blend of in-classroom and remote learning to balance safety with the educational needs of their students.”
The governor noted his latest directive gives school administrators flexibility in allowing students who qualify for off-site learning the ability to accommodate those students.
The measures appear to be primarily directed at students who live “out-of-district” and who meet residency requirements, either because they reside within the county where the district is located or in a school district “immediately adjacent” to it.
“This directive will ensure that schools are able to make the choices to provide the best educational opportunities available, no matter where those students may live,” Gov. Bullock stated, opening the possibility that certain students can receive instruction over the internet.
Citing his authority under the state constitution, Gov. Bullock stated:
“A school district may provide educational services at an offsite instructional setting, including the provision of services through electronic means” to pupils who meet their district’s residency requirements.
The governor’s July 31, 2020 Directive expires on June 30, 2021, or at “the end of the declared state of emergency,” whichever occurs first.
60 Deaths
In a separate communication, Gov. Bullock expressed his condolences to the families of Montana residents who have died as a result of COVID-19. The governor’s statement came as the state announced the 60th death directly related to the coronavirus.
“Despite the vastness of our state, Montanans are tight knit and these sad losses send a ripple throughout communities across our state,” Gov. Bullock stated. “My family and I will continue to keep the loved ones of all the Montanans impacted in our thoughts, and we know everyone around the state will do the same. I wish them peace and support at this difficult time, and ask that Montanans remember that we all must play our part in slowing the spread of this virus.”