The National Main Street Center, in partnership with The Hartford, have created a grant program to support brick-and-mortar businesses in commercial districts as they enter the next phases of reopening across the country.
The HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program (administered nationally) will fund solutions that help small business owners respond and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also help to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts. Grants of $5,000 to $15,000 will be awarded by the National Main Street Center on a competitive and first-come, first-served basis.
Eligible grant expenses include but are not limited to:
• Physical improvements to business space to meet relevant reopening requirements implemented because of COVID-19
• Equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines (i.e., touchless payment methods, automatic door open sensors, or disposable menus)
• Fees associated with expanding the business to e-commerce sales
• Other professional services, such as business plan modifications
• Rent, payroll, and other operating expenses
For information visit: https://www.mainstreet.org/howwecanhelp/hartbeat