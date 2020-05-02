Despite an uncertain economic environment brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, nearly three out of four Realtors® currently working with sellers recently reported their clients haven’t reduced listing prices to attract buyers, according to a recent survey from the National Association of Realtors®.
“Consumers are mostly abiding by stay-in-shelter directives, and it appears the current decline in buyer and seller activity is only temporary, with a majority ready to hit the market in a couple of months,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The housing market faced an inventory shortage before the pandemic. Given that there are even fewer new listings during the pandemic, home sellers are taking a calm approach and appear unwilling to lower prices to attract buyers during the temporary disruptions to the economy.”
NAR’s Economic Pulse Flash Survey — conducted April 19–20, 2020 — asked members how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the residential and commercial real estate markets.
More than a quarter of Realtors® (27%) said they were able to complete nearly all aspects of transactions while respecting social distancing. The most common technology tools used to communicate with clients are e-signatures, social media, messaging apps and virtual tours.
'Fido' and 'Ginger' Matter
NAR also released its 2020 Animal House: Pets in the Home Buying and Selling Process. Highlights include:
• More than 4 in 10 U.S. households would be willing to move to better accommodate their pets, demonstrating this is a priority among consumers.
• Almost one in five recent home buyers said it was very important that their new neighborhood is convenient to a vet or near outdoor space for their pets.
• A majority of Realtors’ clients (68%) said a community’s animal policy influenced their decision to rent or buy.
“As households in the U.S. pursue comfort, companionship, and home entertainment, animal shelters were cleared out in many cities,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR vice president of demographics and behavioral insights. “These pet adoptions could lead to future home sales as families seek to accommodate the best living spaces for their four-legged family members.”
To view NAR’s 2020 "Pets in the Home Buying and Selling Process" report visit: https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/animal-house-pets-in-the-home-buying-and-selling-process