Fourth graders from Lambert School in Richland County wrote about how the coronavirus has affected them. Here is the writing prompt given to the students by their teacher, Fleeta Gregory:
"This month of March has been crazy with the coronavirus and school shutting down, only to convert into a 'virtual school.' It is always good to take a balanced look at your present situation. Write a paragraph about this whole experience. Please include answers to the following questions: What has been surprising? What has been a negative result? Finally, what has been a positive result?"
Quetzal Marquina
The Coronavirus has caused many changes in my family's lives. To begin with, there have been positive results. Since there is no actual school, I have been practicing golf in my front yard. There has been more family time than usual. Also, I have heard negative things happening. The State Department is sending my sister home early. Because there's a chance people may die, I am worried. Lastly, there has been surprising things happening with school. Doing school on computers is a shock. Because we get very little homework, we get more free time. All in all, the month of March has been very crazy. –Q.M.
Wyatt Martin
The Coronavirus has changed my life in three ways. First, some changes are surprising. Instead of going to school, we do it at home. I found out I like doing puzzles with my mom. Next, being quarantined has brought positive things, too. In the nice weather I've loved playing with my brothers and dogs. My dad is not traveling and I like having him home. Lastly, some negative things have happened as well. I really miss my friends and teacher. My family and I are not able to go to church so we watch it on Facebook. All in all, my life has changed from a month ago. –W.M.
Tayen Carda
March 2020 was a crazy month due to the Coronavirus. First, the Coronavirus is a respiratory illness. How do you get the virus? The virus is spread through contact with an affected person when they cough or sneeze. Because Montana's governor put a Shelter in Place Act, people have to stay home. Next, there has been no school due to how bad the virus is. There are no sports like golf and track, no prom, and no junior-senior trip. If I and my friend want to have a play date, we can't because we have to use social distancing to not get the virus. Finally, virtual school is in place. Because of the virus, we have to do online school. Since computers are our technology, we will be using them for virtual school. All in all, the corona-virus is a huge deal, and affecting the world! –T.C.
Sophia Runyon
During the virus, things have been positive, surprising and negative. First, I can stay home from school. Because I have computer meetings with my class, I must be on time and have the things I need. I also have to do my work at home. Next, people buying all of the cleaning products has been surprising. Stores are limiting people to one pack of toilet paper. Because stores are running out of items, shelves go bare. Lastly, the risk of getting sick is very negative. To prevent getting sick I wash my hands more often. Staying away from people is also a good habit. In summary, the virus is a very bad thing for everyone. –S.R.
Felixe Becker
Because of the Coronavirus, it is crazy at my home. First, some negative things I do at home because of the Coronavirus are that I have work for school. I have writing for classwork. In my math, I am learning division. For my reading, I switched from reading the book The Devil's Arithmetic, to reading the book The 39 Clues. Next, the positive outcome of the COVID-19 is that I get to go outside of the house more. I am planning to make a two-level wooden fort that will be fifteen meters wide. My brothers and I like to jump on the immense trampoline for our recess time. As a family, we usually take a walk at the end of the day for thirty minutes. Finally, the surprising thing of the coronavirus situation is that I was able to stay home to see my baby calf be born in the heifer pen. It was a boy covered with solid black fur. Since it was a boy, I named him Buddy! In conclusion, these are the crazy things that have happened to me because of the Coronavirus. –F.B.
Ritz Barcena
My whole experience during the strike of the Coronavirus has been crazy in March. First, there are so many things that are surprising to me. Before, the stores were full of toilet paper and rice, but now they are all gone. The Coronavirus is causing people sickness in Montana. Next, the positive things about this crisis are I spend quality time with my family. Since no students are going to school, this will avoid getting my family sick. Playing with my brothers makes me happy. Finally, I see the negative things, and people can help by being safe and healthy. When lots of people get sick with the Coronavirus, people should stay home. Many people can't go to far places because of the Coronavirus. All in all, my whole experience has been crazy, and I also plan on keeping myself and my family safe and healthy. –R.B.
Avery Ligon
Coronavirus has changed my daily routine in many different ways. First, I really miss seeing and being able to play with my friends. I have a lot of friends in all grades. Next, school is a lot harder than I thought it would be. When I'm at home I don't like doing all of this work, so it has been a big adjustment. I do like seeing my siblings and my parents during the day though. Lastly, I hope that this never happens again and there is a cure so we can go back to school. Then we can hang out with our friends. Therefore, the Coronavirus has made life challenging for a lot of people. –A.L.
Brenner Mullin
March has been a crazy month because the coronavirus is not letting children go back to regular school. First, virtual school is really fun because when children finish their homework, they get to play. Virtual school is practically home school because we are doing work at home. If I finish my work early it is not a full day of school. Also, the present situation for students right now is we are staying home. Since the coronavirus arrived children cannot go to school until further notice. There are two classes where we have to be on the computer. Finally, March was a crazy month due to the fact that we only went to school about a week. Because of the coronavirus, March has been the worst month of the year so far. Children are not going to real school because we are not in the classroom. All in all, virtual school is way better than regular school. –B.M.