Northeast MT Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) has received two separate funding donations to help support its efforts responding to COVID-19 relief and to support the organization's work with area veterans.
In May, Lance Jackson of Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) reached out to RSVP program staff with a funding opportunity. MDU offered to support RSVP’s efforts in responding to the needs of volunteers misplaced due to recent shutdowns and provide supplies to essential workers.
Day of Service
In a separate funding opportunity, the RSVP program staff presented a proposal to the Sidney Elk’s Lodge to support a Richland County Day of Service Event. The event would be open to the public with specific services aimed at connecting with veterans.
Since that time, the event has been postponed until next spring. However, the Sidney Elk’s Lodge reached back out to program staff to announce funding support for the program's ongoing efforts in supporting veterans.
In July, Lee Armstrong, of the Sidney Elk’s presented the RSVP program with funding.
Northeast MT RSVP is grateful for the support of community members and the organizations they represent. Taking care of each other and making a difference is what moves communities forward.
Jessica Gilbert is the Northeast MT Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) director.