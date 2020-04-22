As many Richland County residents are aware, Governor Steve Bullock has issued a reopening plan for the state that includes local school districts. The "phased approach," as it is called, allows local school officials to determine whether to restart in-person instruction on May 7.
Because of the previous Montana High School Association (MHSA) Executive Board action, resumption of spring activities depended on students' ability to return to in-person instruction without restrictions by May 4. If in-person instruction didn’t resume by that time without restrictions, spring activities would be cancelled.
Therefore, the MHSA spring 2020 activities are cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is affecting communities across the country.
The MHSA Executive Board proceeded with cautious optimism, hoping to realistically resume spring activities. However, it would be difficult to conduct meaningful spring activities from this late date, with many schools deciding not to return to in-person instruction, and social-distancing recommendations still in place, along with many other factors.
"We empathize with all the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts, and especially with the many seniors that have shown maturity and resolve as their culminating year of high school has been impacted beyond activities and athletics due to this COVID-19 pandemic," MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman stated. "The Class of 2020 will not be forgotten.
"We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020–2021 school year with some level of normalcy," Beckman continued. "Our office will be entirely focused on contingency plans for the 2020 fall season and beyond, should they be needed. We will continue to communicate as state, local and health agencies keep us informed of new public health guidelines."
Paulo Coelho, from The Fifth Mountain, said: "There are moments when troubles enter our lives and we can do nothing to avoid them. But they are there for a reason. Only when we have overcome them will we understand why they were there."