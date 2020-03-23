Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority Public Service Message
To our valued members:
The news is full of stories about toilet paper shortages throughout the country, including shortages in Montana. As a result, your citizens may choose to use other products that are not meant to be flushed, such as baby wipes, paper napkins, paper towels, etc. As you know, items other than toilet paper, including wipes labeled as "flushable," will likely clog the sewers, possibly endangering public health and the environment, causing damage to sewage systems and treatment plants, and/or damage homes and property. This damage can be costly, not only to the city/town, but also to the residents themselves as the service lines from the house to the sewer main is the homeowner's responsibility.
MMIA is encouraging our members to proactively educate their citizens about this issue to reduce the risk. Following the lead of one of our members, and using language they created for a PSA, the MMIA has created the attached flyer.
Sincerely,
Britani P. Laughery
Operations Manager