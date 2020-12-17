Montana Nurses Association (MNA) hosted a ZOOM legislative townhall, COVID 19 from the Front Line on December 16th, 2020. The townhall featured four Montana Nurses who regularly care for COVID 19 patients and legislators were educated on priorities for nurses across the state.
According to Vicky Byrd, RN, CEO of MNA, “Our association was pleased that 56 individuals from both sides of the aisle registered and attended this event even during this busy pre-legislative and holiday season. It is heartening that Montana Legislators care about the safety of our front-line nurses and healthcare workers serving Montanans during this pandemic.
The legislators asked about the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) availability, mental health of nurses and their colleagues, and nurse’s feelings about the COVID 19 vaccines.”
MNA continues to urge legislators to follow public health practices including wearing a mask, washing your hands, limited in person meetings, and practice social distancing.
MNA is the recognized leader and advocate for the professional nurse in Montana.