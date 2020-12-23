Vaccination of Sidney Health Center workers has begun, with the arrival of the first shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s not known how many doses of the vaccine were received in Richland County yet. Rita Steinbeisser, spokeswoman for Sidney Health Center, told the Sidney Herald she was not sure she could give that figure out. Gov. Steve Bullock’s office also did not respond Wednesday afternoon to inquiries about the shipment of Moderna vaccines to Montana.
“We do have plenty and will be able to offer (the vaccine) to all of our employees,” Steinbeisser said.
That includes employees for long-term care facilities, including extended care and the Lodge.
“This is just day one of vaccination,” Steinbeisser added. “We will pick it up next week.”
The vaccine will be offered to all employees, including long-term care residents and staff, with priority given first to frontline staff members, physicians, and advanced practice providers.
The vaccinations are not mandatory. Individuals will be allowed to opt in or out of receiving it.
Dr. O. Pete Council and Dr. Rajohn Karanjai were the first two doctors to receive the vaccine, according to a media release sent by Sidney Health Center.
“This vaccine is the cleanest, most well-designed vaccine ever given. The data clearly supports that,” Dr. Council said in the media release.
“At Sidney Health Center, we fully support the use of the new COVID-19 vaccine and its
role in protecting everyone from illness,” Sidney Health Center CEO Jen Doty said in a media release. “As healthcare workers, we play an essential role in fighting this ongoing pandemic that has hit our community.”
The Moderna vaccine will require two injections 28 days apart to work optimally.
Moderna is the second of two vaccines that have received an emergency use authorization from the FDA for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An emergency use authorization still requires two months worth of the usual safety data from blind clinical trials, but it allows companies the companies to start providing the vaccines to the general public and collect the remaining safety data while the clinical trial continues.
The company must also monitor and report any serious conditions reported after it receives the emergency use authorization, so these can be evaluated for safety on an ongoing basis while the emergency use continues.
Moderna’s clinical trial was much larger than is usual for such a clinical study of a vaccine, involving 30,000 volunteers. Half of them received the vaccine 28 days apart and the other half a placebo, all on the same schedule, and without being told which they received.
The results are so far showing Moderna’s vaccine is 94.5 percent effective at preventing serious illness from a COVID-19 infection.
The most commonly reported side effects from the vaccine resemble those listed for a flu shot, although perhaps a little more intense for some. These include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as injection, nausea or vomiting, and fever.
These side effects were all more common after the second dose.
There have been some rare, but severe allergic reactions to the first vaccine from Pfizer, potentially triggered by nanoparticles.
Moderna is just beginning to roll out, so it is not known yet if it will cause the same issue. The two vaccines are based on similar technology, however, and both require two doses. Pfizer’s second dose is 21 days apart from the first.
The National Institute of Health is devising a study to find out why the Pfizer vaccine caused that kind of reaction for some recipients.
In the meantime, health experts generally advise anyone with a history of severe allergic reactions to linger at the doctor’s office after receiving a shot for at least 30 minutes.
One of the reasons Sidney Health Center received the Moderna vaccine instead of Pfizer’s is the latter requires ultra-cold storage at -94 Fahrenheit, and it comes in a minimum size of 975 doses per box. For those reasons, Montana prioritized that vaccine to healthcare workers in the state’s seven largest communities, where they have the right equipment and are better able to handle a larger sized shipment. Moderna’s, by contrast, doesn’t require unusually cold storage, and is being sent out in smaller boxes of 100 doses per box.
Both vaccines, however, use the same technology and are what is called mRNA vaccines. They use messenger RNA to temporarily instruct human cells in the body of a vaccinated patient to make a specific protein, to teach the immune system to recognize it without exposing a person to the actual pathogen.
Both vaccines have mRNA for the spike protein that is on the exterior of the COVID-19 virus, which is how the virus latches onto human cells and infects them. Without that key spike protein, the virus would likely be less contagious, and less deadly, so it was a logical choice from the 24 or so proteins that cover the coronavirus exterior.
Exposing the body to the spike protein primes the immune system to recognize that protein, teaching it to develop full-fledged COVID-19 antibodies to it without ever having contact with the live virus. That gives the body a head start on any future COVID-19 infections.
The mRNA degrades relatively quickly, and just sticks around long enough for cells to manufacture enough of the spike protein to trigger the immune system response. It does not stick around, and it does not alter the DNA of human cells, which are located in the cells nucleus, away from where the mRNA is functional.
Unlike vaccines based on heat-killed or attenuated virus, an mRNA vaccine also cannot inadvertently give a person COVID-19. It is a considered a much safer way to prime the immune system to respond to the virus.
The plug-and-play nature of an mRNA vaccine also promises to help ease and speed future development of vaccines, and could potentially be used as cures for a wide range of other diseases as well, by coaxing cells to make a particular protein that the body needs to treat a particular illness.