Richland County gardening enthusiasts and Do-It-Yourself home-improvement folks be careful. That's the message Montana-Dakota Utilities is conveying to customers with its friendly 811 campaign.
In a recent press release, the utilities provider — which services communities in eastern Montana, as well as neighboring states — is cautioning homeowners to call 811 before they dig.
"As states continue to lift restrictions put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19, Montana-Dakota Utilities reminds homeowners and contractors to always call 811 prior to starting any project that requires digging to keep communities safe," the company stated in a press release. "Using the free-of-charge essential public safety service by calling 811 or placing an online request before digging will help residents avoid accidentally damaging buried utility lines."
Be Careful
"Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs if gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged," the press release continued.
The company points out summer is a busy time for digging activity due to the warm weather. This is particularly true in 2020, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased and mandates are lifted.
Montanans are hard-working outdoor types. Digging in their yards goes with the rugged territory. However, no one wants to be the person who causes a major — or even a minor — power outage.
“We want to remind everyone to put safety at the top of their to-do list as they dig into summer, which means always calling 811 prior to starting work that requires digging,” said Mike Schoepp, director of operation services for Montana-Dakota. “Doing so prevents damage to critical infrastructure and serious injuries.”
Montana-Dakota encourages homeowners to take the following steps:
• Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.
• Plan ahead. Call on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.
• Confirm that all lines have been marked prior to digging.
• Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
• If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don’t approve work plans if the lines aren’t marked.
• Visit www.call811.com for complete info.
When homeowners call 811 before digging they are connected to a local notification center. The caller’s information is then forwarded to local utility companies.
Professional locators are expected to visit the dig site — "free of charge" — to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.
For more information, visit www.montana-dakota.com.