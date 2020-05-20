Montana has earned another prestigious distinction in the age of COVID-19.
Big Sky country is ranked number one in the nation by Zippia as the state with the highest business friendly rating during the coronavirus pandemic. The ranking is based on a formula that includes the number of COVID-19 cases tested per capita.
That may not seem particularly spectacular among health-care workers who fear Montana is moving too quickly toward Gov. Steve Bullock's recently announced Phase 2 easing of COVID-19 restrictions, beginning June 1.
Certainly, among Montana businesses hit hardest by mandates that closed them down for more than a month, it may not be reassuring to know that small-business owners in most other states are facing an even tougher time right now.
However, it's an impressive ranking if one takes into consideration the top three criteria Zippia used. They are:
1. Date COVID-19 restrictions lifted
2. Business capacity (normal vs. current)
3. COVID-19 tests per cases (a state's ability to test people with reported symptoms)
Zippia claims it researched each state’s COVID-19-related policies to determine what percentage of capacity they have allowed their businesses to re-open. Most impressive is the number of tests each state performed on reported coronavirus cases.
Zippia analysts divided the number of coronavirus cases by the number of tests each state performed to arrive at the numbers. To place the number in perspective, Montana received a rating of 50 while Maryland, second from the bottom, was rated 5 in terms of reported coronavirus cases tested.
"The more tests per positive case, the more testing a state is doing," Zippia states on its website. "We thought this was fitting since the federal government has determined that the more testing states give out, the more ready they are to open for business."
Zippia ranked all 50 states as "Most Open for Business."
Top 10 States
1. Montana
2. North Dakota
3. Tennessee
4. Alaska
5. Alabama
6. Mississippi
7. West Virginia
8. Oklahoma
9. Utah
10. Texas
Testing Leads to Open Signs
What's impressive about the Zippia ranking is the amount of COVID-19 tests Montana has reportedly done since the coronavirus struck.
The first number (below) shows the date the state began lifting restrictions on businesses. It's followed by an assessment of normal operating capacity for businesses. Finally, Zippia analysts scored each state based on the number of COVID-19 tests to reported cases health-care personnel performed.
For a comparison, here are the top three states, followed by the bottom-ranked performers, according to Zippia:
1. Montana – Date restrictions lifted: 4/26/2020 – Operating capacity: 50% – COVID-19 test-to-cases: 50
2. North Dakota – Date restrictions lifted: 5/1/2020 – Operating capacity: 50% – COVID-19 test-to-cases: 30
3. Tennessee – Date restrictions lifted: 4/30/2020 – Operating capacity: 50% – COVID-19 test-to-cases: 17
48. Delaware – Date restrictions lifted: 5/31/2020 – Operating capacity: 0% – COVID-19 test-to-cases: 4
49. Maryland – Date restrictions lifted: still in effect – Operating capacity: 0% – COVID-19 test-to-cases: 5
50. New Jersey – Date restrictions lifted: projected 6/5/2020 – Operating capacity: 0% – COVID-19 test-to-cases: 3
To view the study visit Zippia: https://www.zippia.com/advice/most-open-for-business-states/