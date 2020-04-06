The Montana 7th District Court for Richland County, which includes Sidney and Glendive, implemented a procedure to "stem the spread" of coronavirus.
Unless statutorily mandated, all hearings are conducted by telephone as of March 13, 2020.
• For cases presided over by Judge Olivia Rieger, dial 406-449-7478 and enter access code 2015 followed by #.
• For cases presided over by Judge Katherine Bidegaray, dial 406-449-7478 and enter access code 2014 followed by #.
Instructions for appearing by video are included in the court order (shown).