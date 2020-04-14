Montana received $73,821,822 in aid from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced.
The money will go toward supporting the state's 71 airports.
The grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
At $1,041,372, Sidney-Richland Regional Airport (SDY) is among the top recipients of federal funding under the CARES Act grant, the FAA announced.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who supported the funding, said it is vital to ensuring Montana's transportation system continues to perform smoothly during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Montanans rely on our small regional airports to connect our state to the rest of the country, and the COVID-19 pandemic has shut them down almost entirely,” Tester stated in a press release. “I’m glad to have helped secure this funding at a critical time — it’ll help local airports across the Treasure State keep up with their day-to-day operations so that when this crisis is over, they can continue serving their communities and driving our economy.”
The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
View a list of Montana airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website: https://www.faa.gov/airports/cares_act/
The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.
The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.
The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.