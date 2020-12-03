Montana is expecting to receive its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer on Dec. 15 or 16, but the amount of vaccine that will be arriving is still a moving target.
Bullock said Wednesday afternoon the most recent figure he’s been given is 9,760 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Moderna’s vaccine, meanwhile, is expected to send its first shipment about one week later.
Bullock said on Monday he was told the state could anticipate receiving around 2,000 doses of it. He has since been given a substantially higher estimate, however, between 15,000 to 20,000 doses.
Both vaccines will require two doses. Pfizer’s second dose is required in 21 days, and Moderna’s in 28 days.
Bullock said that Montana would follow the recommendation of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of what will be a very limited amount of vaccine for this first shipment, particularly compared to how many the state is likely to need.
The first shipment will be followed by others, Bullock said, but in the beginning, supply will be limited, and doses will be prioritized based on ACIP recommendations.
The federal committee that advises the CDC did meet recently to discuss allocation. It recommended prioritizing health care workers and elderly people living in long-term care facilities for the first doses of vaccine.
Residents of nursing home facilities account for 730,000 or 6 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the United States and 100,000 or 40 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths, according to the most recent CDC data. Residents are just 1 percent of the overall U.S. population.
Health care workers, meanwhile, who are on the frontlines caring for COVID-19 patients, make up 250,000 of the United States COVID-19 cases, while 858 have died.
Protecting health care workers will help keep the medical system running, and lead to better health outcomes for all, the ACIP committee decided in choosing to prioritize them.
Bullock said Montana providers will be trained to handle the COVID-19 vaccines properly. The Pfizer vaccine, in particular, requires specialized handling with ultracold storage capability.
Bullock urged Montana citizens to continue to follow CDC guidance, to help bring the surging case loads back down to within the state’s health care capacity, which is already at or above the limit at some hospital facilities in the state.
Bullock said 229 contracted medical care workers have arrived in Montana to help with healthcare worker shortages, and another 50 or so are on their way.
Some hospitals, meanwhile, have had to set up temporary alternative care sites, such as Kalispell Regional Healthcare, which has arranged 50 beds on a vacant floor in its children’s facility to care for patients without COVID-19. That keeps those patients in a separate, non-COVID area, while creating more space to care for patients who have become infected with COVID-19.
“This is the reality we must continue to live with until there is a widely distributed vaccine,” Bullock said. “That time will come, but until then, Montanans need to stay true to our neighborly spirit of looking out for others in challenging times.”
The CDC recommends maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between one’s self and others or wearing a mask if that is not possible, and avoiding large gatherings, as well as washing one’s hands frequently or after touching high-contact surfaces like door handles and gas pumps.
“These are basic preventative measures that can give those doctors and nurses a chance to take a breath at the end of a long shift,” he said. “These are basic measures that can ensure fellow Montanans receive test results back in a timely manner or can access the test when they have had close contact to a known positive.”
Bullock also urged federal lawmakers to return to the negotiating table to make a deal for continued assistance to states during the pandemic, suggesting the crisis is sure to continue well after the Dec. 30 deadline for spending CARES act money.
“This is a storm that cannot be weathered without federal support,” he said. “Particularly as the current relief package passed nearly nine months ago is soon expiring. As the pandemic continues on, we continue to work through challenges with rising case loads and hospitals stretched thin.”
Bullock said Montana would be able to spend all the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding allocated to it by the Dec. 30 deadline.
“(The pandemic’s) impacts have been great enough to exhaust the entire coronavirus relief fund, and yet it’s still not enough to offset every financial loss that we have seen throughout the state,” he said.
More than $833 million of the $1.25 billion allocation was used to support two dozen grant programs that directly supported businesses, schools, non-profit entities, individuals and government entities, Bullock said.
Among the most in demand were business stabilization grants, which provided working capital totaling $254 million across the state, distributed in three rounds, helping more than 14,000 businesses of all sizes.
There were also grants for business innovation, business adaptation, loan deferment, agricultural adaptation, Montana meat processing, food pantry, social services, emergency housing, telework assistance and more.
Another $417 million was allocated through non-grant programs for testing, contact tracing, quarantine, mental health, surge capacity, and other applicable reimbursements.
Unemployment insurance, meanwhile, received $254 million to replenish the unemployment trust fund and enhance unemployment benefits.
“Leftover funding is going directly to Montana citizens and businesses suffering directly from the impacts of the pandemic,” Bullock said.