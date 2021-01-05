Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) is pleased to announce the release of our Voices of Montana: COVID-19 Edition report.
The report illustrates the impact of COVID-19 and the resulting economic downturn on hunger in Montana through data and in-depth stories. Data were collected through surveys of individuals seeking food assistance at MFBN's partner agencies and programs across the state. We received 917 responses from 30 counties.
Results show that 70 percent of adults reported a loss of income due to reduced hours, furlough or job loss. Additionally, more than 40 percent reported receiving food from a food pantry for the first time after the onset of the pandemic, indicating how many people have needed help for the first time as a result of COVID.
The report also details MFBN's response to the pandemic through both food distribution and advocacy, and shares examples of how community partners have adapted and responded to local needs. Finally, the report highlights the stories and experiences of real Montanans impacted by COVID.
This report will be used to educate policymakers and community partners of the current status of hunger in Montana and the impacts of COVID-19. It will also help to inform MFBN’s policy work to support programs and policies that reduce food insecurity in Montana.
The full report can be viewed online at www.mfbn.org/research. Hard copies of the report can be requested by emailing ebuchholz@mfbn.org or calling 406-215-1771.