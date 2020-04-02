Gov. Steve Bullock has asked the federal government to extend the deadline for completing the U.S. 2020 Census from Aug. 14 to "at least" Sept. 30, 2020. The request comes as the COVID-19 pandemic hampers the ability of U.S. Census Bureau employees to reach Montanans throughout the state who may have difficulty self-responding.
In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Bullock outlined some of the reasons for the census extension request. In addition to the state's vast landmass, Montana's governor pointed to the COVID-19 crisis, which makes it imperative that the state's 1.06 million residents have sufficient time to respond to their U.S. 2020 Census questionnaires.
“Many planned efforts to achieve high self-response rates from hard-to-count populations and rural geographic areas are no longer viable due to COVID-19 response measures, including those mandated by the U.S. Census Bureau,” Governor Bullock stated in the letter. “More time is needed for effective outreach.”
The extension is presumably necessary because federal funding for crises like the coronavirus depend heavily on an accurate tabulation of each state's population. If its population is under-reported, it can hamper the state's ability to service the needs of residents after a catastrophe or during a health-related epidemic, like COVID-19.
"Montana's frontier nature, our significant share of hard-to-count residents, seven tribal reservations, and our low population density over a large land area present significant challenges to achieving an accurate count," Gov. Bullock wrote, pointing out that limited broadband access poses an additional challenge for many Montana households that do not receive mail delivery at home and have difficulty accessing the internet to complete online self-responses.
