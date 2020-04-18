It's not every day a Democratic governor thanks President Donald Trump for his actions.
That's exactly what Montana Gov. Steve Bullock did in a recent letter titled, "Reopening the Montana Way."
The letter, distributed April 18, offers a summary of actions Gov. Bullock has taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montana, while hinting the state is on the verge of "reopening" soon.
"First, I want to say thank you, Mr. President, for recognizing that every state is different," Gov. Bullock stated in his letter addressing the coronavirus outbreak. "Here in Montana, we've been able to keep our cases relatively low, because we know what is best for our state and because we care about our neighbors."
The governor's letter arrived four days after a similar document, penned by a group of state legislators, criticized Bullock for potentially "undermining our system of government and usurping the rights of Montanans."
That letter, signed by six state lawmakers including Republican Scott Sales, president of the Montana Senate, and House Speaker Greg Hertz (R-HD12), charged that "Montana's economy is in a freefall."
"Small private sector businesses are closed — some forever — because of the choices you have made to arbitrarily decide what constitutes an 'essential' business, in an effort to keep Montanans safe," the lawmakers stated in the letter addressed to Governor Bullock.
State legislators who signed the letter were particularly critical of Bullock's decision to mandate closures of private-sector businesses across the state while keeping government agencies open.
"Few, if any, state agencies are closed, except for public access, and it appears that no [government] employees have been furloughed, indicating to a reasonable citizen that you believe every state agency is 'essential' to the sustenance of life," state lawmakers wrote in their scathing letter. "We do not concur with your assessment in this regard."
The letter was particularly critical of Gov. Bullock's decisions during the past month pertaining to COVID-19.
"The actions you have taken in response to this crisis have been a sobering reminder of the power of the executive branch," they wrote.
Gov. Bullock did not address the criticisms in his own letter. Rather, he laid out a clear timeline of the COVID-19 outbreak and how he has responded to the coronavirus, which recently took the lives of two more victims.
"We've bought time for our health care workers and first responders on the frontlines and kept hospitals, especially in our rural areas, from becoming overwhelmed," Gov. Bullock wrote, describing the measures he has taken over the past month as "aggressive."
"Because we acted early with input from public health and emergency response experts, Montana has a significantly lower rate of infection per capita than many...states that did not act as aggressively," he continued, alluding to "vulnerable populations" that required government protection in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in local communities.
The governor's letter alluded to the possibility of reopening the state for business "to get our economy thriving again, long before many other states will be able to."
The three-page letter does not specify a date certain for when Montana might return to a sense of normalcy; however, Gov. Bullock made clear it is on his mind.
"I know Montanans are hurting financially," he wrote. "We all want Montanans working again."
However, Gov. Bullock was non-committal about when that will happen.
"Montana's stay at home directive is in effect through April 24 and will stay in effect through April 24," he declared. "After April 24, we will move forward with a phased reopening.
"We all need to understand this will be a gradual process," Gov. Bullock continued. "Because once we begin to reopen, we want to be able to stay open."
The governor's letter lists some of the requirements that need to be met in order to ease restrictions on businesses. There is no specific mention of public schools in the letter, or whether they will reopen soon.
"By next week," the governor stated, "we will have a deliberate plan for reopening."