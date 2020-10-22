Montana listed nine new cases of COVID-19 for Richland County in its report for Thursday, Oct. 22, which brings the total number of active cases to 150.
In all, Richland County has had 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. It also lists 88 recoveries.
Neighboring Roosevelt County, meanwhile, has 423 active cases, with 42 added Thursday, Oct. 22. Roosevelt has had 871 cases since the pandemic began and 17 deaths.
Statewide, by the numbers:
932 new cases for Thursday, Oct. 22
9,096 active COVID cases
25,640 total COVID cases since pandemic began
353 active hospitalizations
4,852 tests completed since Wednesday Oct. 21
452,846 tests in all
278 deaths
Source: Montana Department of Health and Human Services. Updates released at 10 a.m. daily, based on data from the previous day. Information may also change, based on further public health investigation.