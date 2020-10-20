A nurse from St. Peters Health issued an urgent plea to residents across Montana Tuesday during Gov. Steve Bullock’s COVID-19 update, begging Montanans to embrace health care recommendations for slowing the spread of coronavirus.
Her plea comes as Montana hospitals are running out of room for new patients, forcing them to implement measures that range from sharing ICU rooms to, in some cases, sending people further and further away from home for care.
“Let me begin by saying that the past eight months or so have been really stressful, challenging, and full of day-to-day uncertainty,” Charlotte Skinner said. “This is how we all feel. But, as health care workers, whose responsibility is the lives of our family, friends and neighbors, this burden has felt huge.”
That stress has been further magnified during the pandemic not only by having to learn many new things, but also implementing policies that are not always popular with the general public.
“Here’s the thing about health care workers,” Skinner said. “We come from a huge variety of backgrounds, political beliefs, socio-economic statuses, religions, but we have always found a common ground to stand on and that common ground is called science, and evidence-based practice, and a patient-first mentality.”
Like any health care worker, she would never run into the room of a patient who is in distress to ask them which way they vote, she pointed out.
“Instead I stand shoulder to shoulder with my health care team, and we work tirelessly to save lives,” she said. “People in health care don’t discriminate and neither does this virus."
Masks and other CDC guidelines should not be politicized either, she suggested.
"I’m asking you today to stop segregating yourselves into maskers and anti-maskers, and to stand with us on the common ground of science and evidence, which is clearly telling us that masking works.
Montana hospitals need the help of every resident in the state, she said.
"Our hospitals are reaching a breaking point," Skinner said. "We are on the brink of seeing a surge in capacity like we have never seen before, and make no mistake, this will affect our ability to provide the best possible care.’”
Masking up, hand-washing, social distancing, and following all of the other safety guidelines can still turn things around, Skinner said, and that is what she is asking every Montanan to do.
“We can do this, it does make a difference,” she said. “Please, we are asking you, stand with us, stand against this virus."