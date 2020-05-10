Here's some good news for Big Sky residents. Montana ranked number one in a recent WalletHub survey of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in the lowest unemployment filings year over year, from April 2019 to 2020.
WalletHub proclaimed the "coronavirus has wiped out all the job gains since the Great Depression."
"To identify which states’ workforces have been hurt most by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims," a May 7 WalletHub press release stated.
The rankings are based on unemployment filings, and not actual unemployment figures. In other words, a state with a significantly high number of long-term or "permanently" unemployed people could appear more impressive than a state with a high number of recently unemployed people who have filed unemployment insurance claims in the past six months.
Least Affected States (week ending April 27, 2020)
1. Montana
2. Wyoming
3. Idaho
4. New York
5. Pennsylvania
6. Wisconsin
7. Arkansas
8. Illinois
9. Iowa
10. Vermont
On the one hand, the Treasure State ranked second — only to Idaho — in the lowest number of unemployment claims filed from January 2020 to April 2020.
On the other hand, Montana saw a dramatic rise in unemployment insurance filings after the COVID-19 pandemic. This could be due to the fact that Montanans enjoyed low unemployment prior to the coronavirus outbreak, which put a lot of people in the state out of work.
Montana
• Increase in unemployment claims from January 2020 to April 2020: 174%
• Increase in unemployment claims from April 2020 to the start of COVID-19 crisis: 1,753%
No matter how it's viewed, Montana's low unemployment ranking is impressive compared to states with the highest job losses in the nation.
Most Affected States (week ending April 27, 2020)
1. Florida
2. Louisiana
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Kentucky
6. North Carolina
7. New Mexico
8. New Hampshire
9. Virginia
10. Mississippi
To view the data visit WalletHub: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-biggest-increase-in-unemployment-due-to-coronavirus/72730/