HELENA, Mont. – Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice announced the state received a shipment of 30,000 surgical masks as a gift from Taiwan.
The Export Montana team at the Montana Department of Commerce coordinated the shipment from Taiwan to the state’s warehouse.
“The Montana Department of Commerce has long valued our state’s strong relationship with Taiwan, and we are grateful for this gift to protect against COVID-19,” Rice said. “As Montanans continue to work together to curtail the spread of this virus, it’s encouraging to know our ties with Taiwan are stronger than ever and we can count on our friends in this global effort.”
Taiwan is one of Montana’s largest trading partners, having purchased more than $75 million in Montana goods in 2018, largely in wheat and machinery. Additionally, Taiwan Province has been one of the state’s three sister-state relationships since 1985.
In April, the government of Taiwan increased production of masks and has since donated a total of 17 million surgical masks around the world.
The Montana Department of Emergency Services (DES) is working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to distribute the masks from the state’s warehouse to health care facilities throughout the state