Citing a "new normal," Montana Gov. Steve Bullock today announced the potential "reopening" of public schools and specific businesses, previously deemed "non-essential."
The "reopening" of the state, as it was dubbed by the governor during a press conference, will occur in phased steps, beginning Sunday, April 26. That's when churches and "places of worship" will be able to congregate in "limited" groups of not more than 50 people.
See "Governor gives schools option to re-open May 7" for details about public schools
"Starting on Sunday, the mandatory state-at-home mandate will be lifted," Gov. Bullock announced on Wednesday, April 22.
Beginning Monday, April 27, certain "retail" businesses — including hairdressers and barbershops — can reopen. However, they are expected to follow certain guidelines, as outlined by the governor's office in a presentation titled, "Montana: Reopening the Big Sky Phased Approach."
"Starting on Monday, retail businesses on Main Street can reopen their doors," the governor said.
The following Monday (May 4), bars, restaurants, taverns and breweries can reopen under specific guidelines for owners and employees, and with limited capacities of customers allowed at any given time.
Bars will be required to close by 11:30 p.m., under the new guidelines.
"I've delayed the reopening of bars and restaurants and breweries at the request of healthcare professionals, as well as owners of these businesses themselves to give them time to properly train staff," Gov. Bullock said, referring to the guidelines set forth in the "Phased Approach" document.
Those guidelines for employers include practicing social distancing and wearing protective equipment; implementing temperature checks and/or symptom screenings for employees; collaborating with public-health officials on testing, isolating, and contact tracing; and disinfecting common and high-traffic areas.
For now, businesses such as movie theaters and gymnasiums that cater to large groups and engage in close contact are not included in the initial phased-in reopenings, Gov. Bullock said.
The guidelines and restrictions specified in the "Phased Approach" presentation will be enforced by local public officials and authorities. However, the governor conveyed he does not anticipate issues.
"First and foremost," Gov. Bullock said, "I expect Montanans and Montana businesses to self-enforce."
He prefaced, however, that officials with "local jurisdiction" have the authority to enforce guidelines and restrictions if necessary. Those restrictions are very specific. The "Phased Approach" document makes clear public health considerations will take center stage.
The "reopening of Montana" places responsibility on county and municipal health officials to:
• Conduct active monitoring and contact tracing
• Test all people with COVID-19 symptoms
• Ensure all patients with COVID-19 symptoms and those with other conditions are safely treated
Local elected officials are given latitude to "coordinate on a regional basis" to ensure businesses are following the state's recommended guidelines. However, "Local jurisdictions can enact guidelines that are more restrictive than the State guidelines," the "Phased Approach" document states.
The governor made clear that elderly populations, particularly people who live in nursing homes, are still considered "high-risk" for contracting the coronavirus. He emphasized social distancing practices should still be followed. Gov. Bullock encouraged Montanans and businesses to wear "non-medical" face masks whenever possible.
Noting that visits to Montana's nursing homes will remain "limited," Gov. Bullock praised the state's elderly for their diligence and patience over the past several weeks. He also thanked emergency responders, grocery store clerks and other "essential" workers for their efforts over the past several weeks.
"We knew that if we did not act there would be dire consequences," Gov. Bullock said of his early decisions to close public schools and "non-essential" businesses, and to impose stay-at-home mandates for many Montana residents. "We have been aggressively monitoring this virus. We have flattened the curve and we've saved lives.
"These collective efforts have allowed us to get to where we are today," he continued, "which is a phased reopening."
Many questions from the media focused on how the state will measure progress in the coming weeks and months, and what might happen if the "curve" of new COVID-19 cases rises again.
The governor said his administration, through consultation from state healthcare agencies, will monitor results of the phased opening. He stopped short of detailing any scenarios whereby he might reinstate closures.
"That'll be informed by the data," Gov. Bullock said in response to a question about measuring progress. "We want to make sure we're looking at what's going on, on the ground.
As the "Phased Approach" guidelines make clear, the state will rely on local authorities — including public school officials — to report progress.
Montana's governor pointed out he is returning back to local government officials the "autonomy" to make decisions about their municipalities and counties.
"Why now?" the governor asked, somewhat rhetorically. "Because Montanans can take their own pride in what Montanans have done together. We literally are the lowest [state] in the nation in terms of per capita [positive COVID-19 cases]."
The governor made clear at the beginning of the press conference, however, the state's economy played a major role in the decision to allow public schools to reopen — beginning May 7 — and to lift restrictions on "non-essential" businesses like restaurants and taverns.
"Like every state in the country, our once-thriving economy is ailing," Bullock said.
He completed the press conference by reiterating the importance of social-distancing protocols and being vigilant about precautions like frequent hand-washing and being considerate of neighbors, coworkers, customers and healthcare employees.
"This is no time to spike the football," Gov. Bullock said, before repeating that Montana leads the nation in the lowest number of per-capita positive-tested COVID-19 cases among all 50 states.