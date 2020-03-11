The first known case of a Montana resident with the coronavirus is being reported. A woman in her 70s tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), according to state and public health officials in Montana and Maryland.
Officials from Anne Arundel County, M.D. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, reported an elder woman was alerted that she has been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, in a public statement this afternoon, announced the woman tested positive for the coronavirus. Although she is visiting Maryland, she is reported to be a Montana resident.
A spokesperson for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock confirmed the woman is from Montana. However, it remained unclear when the woman was last in the state of Montana.
"The patient is a Montana resident," Erin Loranger, press secretary for Gov. Bullock, verified with the Sidney Herald. "Montana public health officials are working to confirm with Maryland public health when the patient was last in Montana. We will update the press with that information as soon as we have it."
The case was brought to the Montana governor's attention by the Maryland Department of Health after Maryland Gov. Hogan issued a statement earlier in the day notifying the public that a woman from Montana tested positive for COVID-19.
"Once we became aware of this case, we acted swiftly to coordinate with officials both here in Anne Arundel County and in Montana," Gov. Hogan stated.
In a follow-up, Montana Gov. Bullock issued a press release acknowledging the case. He confirmed the woman's approximate age and residence in the state.
"Public health officials are working closely with Maryland to confirm case details when this individual was last in Montana," Gov. Bullock stated, referencing the report from health officials at a hospital in Maryland.
Maryland health officials contacted Montana's Department of Public Health communicable disease staff, which took steps to track the "patient's travel history."
The Montana governor's press release continued: "Because the patient is a resident of Montana, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) classifies the patient as a Montana case."
Maryland officials highlighted the report as an example of how quickly the coronavirus can spread and how vital it is to take precautions. Maryland is currently operating under a state of emergency and is coordinating efforts to identify confirmed cases of COVID-19 with other states.
"I continue to urge Marylanders to stay informed, and follow the guidance we have issued," Gov. Hogan stated. "We want to emphasize that if you are concerned about symptoms, please call your healthcare provider."
For his part, Gov. Bullock was careful to provide only known facts. While confirming the woman is from Montana, Bullock's press secretary emphasized it was not yet known when she was last in the state.
Bullock stated: "We are committed to providing Montanans with accurate and transparent information and will be working around the clock to ensure those details will be provided as soon as possible."
"Lisa and I are sending all our good thoughts and love to the patient," Montana's governor continued, referencing the state's First Lady.
The Sidney Herald will update this story and share important details with readers as soon as they're made available including when the woman was last in Montana, what city and/or county she resides in, and how long she has lived in the state.
UPDATE:
From Montana Gov. Bullock's most recent press release:
"The patient is a resident of Lake County, Montana and is in her 70s. She’s currently being hospitalized at an Anne Arundel County hospital in Maryland. The presumptive positive test was confirmed on March 10. Given the individuals’ known travel history and the 14-day incubation period related to COVID-19, we believe this individual did not have coronavirus while in Montana."