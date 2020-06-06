Had the 2020 outdoor track-and-field season occurred as anticipated, Montana State senior Carley VonHeeder most likely would have competed for an opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Championships. The chance to appear on one of the sport's biggest stages is a reason why VonHeeder plans to continue her academic career at MSU.
The Plains, Mont. native specializes in the javelin for the Montana State women's track-and-field program. It's a discipline that only occurs during the outdoor season. That, along with her graduating at the end of the 2020 spring semester, made the schedule being canceled especially hard for the Bobcat thrower.
"This year of training was my best year of training by far," VonHeeder said. "My weights were going up, my practices were looking better, my form and technique were looking better. There was no doubt I had a big year coming. There was no doubt in my coaches or my mind that I had the most confidence I've ever had going into this season.
"That's why it was the biggest shock to me," VonHeeder continued. "I had put in so much work and I was so confident, yet it still wasn't happening."
VonHeeder has been a standout for the Bobcats in her event since arriving on campus from Plains.
She was a four-time qualifier for state track-and-field championships in high school and continued that success at MSU. VonHeeder has scored at two of three Big Sky meets including her third-place finish at last year's Outdoor Championships in Missoula. She ranks third in program history in the event with her personal-best mark of 156 feet, 3 inches she set as a sophomore in 2018.
Her achievements through three seasons guided her into what she believed was going to be a breakout senior campaign. But just as her season was about to get started, VonHeeder's plans were disrupted.
The Montana State track-and-field program had scheduled a mid-March event for its javelin throwers to make their outdoor season debuts in California. Ahead of the trip west, VonHeeder was heading to an exam having heard prior to it from throws coach Jennifer Allen that the meet may be canceled. By the time her test was over she checked her phone and found that the news was true. A few days later, the outdoor season was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What occurred next for VonHeeder was realizing what was important to her at this time.
VonHeeder had plans set for what she'd be doing following her final season at Montana State. She knew she was completing her psychology degree at the end of the spring semester and had decided on moving out of Montana and attending graduate school. But when she heard from coach Allen that returning to MSU for a fifth year was an option and having the opportunity to compete again was presented, the decision was one she couldn't take lightly.
VonHeeder decided to look at what this past year provided as a year of improvement to get ready for 2021 and serve as a cap to her college career.
"I could not leave the potential that I had entering this season with a blank slate with no ending," VonHeeder said. "I thought I'll take this year and maybe this season will help me be even better. That's ultimately what made me stay. I know how much potential I had and how much confidence I had."
VonHeeder also said she recognized the positives of what an extra year in academics would provide. The psychology major plans on adding a minor to her degree with global health as her primary option. Whether it's school counseling or in a private practice, VonHeeder said she wants to play a role supporting others in the mental health field.
With her decision made to return to Montana State for a fifth year, VonHeeder's focus again next spring will return to her craft.
She hopes she can find a way into the top 12 at regionals and serve among the Bobcats' top finishers at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships again next season.
"The year before my junior year I didn't perform super well at regionals, but only three feet ahead of my (personal record) made it to nationals." VonHeeder said. "That was fuel to my fire. I know it's attainable, I can make it to nationals if I have a good day at regionals. I have three years of making it there on my belt."
She'll get another shot when the calendar flips to 2021.