Days after Gov. Greg Gianforte announced he had identified nearly 20,000 unused COVID-19 vaccines that will be redirected to Montanans in high-risk groups, Department of Health and Human Services announced the state will be receiving 16,425 first doses and 13,525 second doses in its next shipments from the federal government.
That additional vaccine will be distributed to local jurisdictions the week of Feb. 8.
The 20,000 re-allocated doses, meanwhile, are Pfizer vaccine. They will be distributed to hospitals that have ultracold storage, freeing up more Moderna doses for other areas of the state, such as Richland County, which do not have ultracold storage.
Gianforte said the redirected vaccine doses were found while still at the federal level, not state, and that the reallocation will take into account second and third visits to nursing homes by CVS and Walgreens, to vaccinate anyone in Phase 1A missed the first time through.
Gianforte said he was told on a call with the White House that 2,000 more doses than expected would be coming to Montana for the week of Feb. 8, and that the White House promised marginal increases for the following week, as well. However, even with the increase, the allocations will continue to lag demand significantly.
The state has administered first doses to 116,119 Montanans and fully immunized 30,137 people, according to the latest figures from DPHSS. Gianforte said that puts it second in terms of doses per capita. Yet it is 44th or 45th in terms of the amount of vaccine it is receiving.
“I did have a separate one-on-one (with the White House) asking for a more appropriate allocation of vaccine for Montana,” Gianforte said. “I’m just asking for equity. They heard that appeal, and I’m just waiting on a response.”
DPHSS said that vaccines will continue to be given on a weekly basis to Montanans as they become available to those who are the most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.
“While the current supply the state receives each week from the federal government is not keeping up with demand in Montana, the state is one of the best in administering the vaccine to its citizens,” DPHSS Director Adam Meier said.
Meanwhile the federal government has announced it will be partnering with 21 national and independent pharmacy networks to administer the COVID-19 vaccine across the country starting as early as Feb. 11.
The specific pharmacies in Montana are not yet known, but DPHSS will announce them as soon as that information becomes available. That program will be implemented incrementally, based on available supply of vaccine.
Montana moved into Phase 1B of its vaccination plan on Jan. 19. In this phase, Montanans with elevated risks for COVID-19 complications are being prioritized. That includes anyone 70 years of age and older or anyone 16 years of age and older with underlying medical conditions. It also includes members of particular ethnic populations known to have higher risk, such as Native Americans.
Distribution of the vaccine is based on an estimate of vulnerable populations, as well as previous allocations of the vaccine and the amount of vaccine each provider has left to administer. Jurisdictions are notified each Friday about the next allocation so they can plan for the following week.