Montana is expected to receive nearly $42 million in assistance from the federal government for K–12 students who attend public schools within the states' 496 school districts. The money is directly related to funds provided by U.S. Congress to assist states during the COVID-19 crises.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) on April 2, 2020 released preliminary estimates of how much money Montana can anticipate receiving for K–12 public schools from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
CARES is a stimulus bill Congress passed as an emergency measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Monte Silk, superintendent of Sidney Public Schools, said he had not seen the details of the announcement as of Thursday, April 2. However, he told the Sidney Herald the funding was anticipated by the local school district.
"I don't know how much Sidney is going to get," Silk said, prefacing his reluctance to comment further without knowing what is expected of the school district in order to receive federal aid.
Of the $13.5 billion allocated to education, Montana’s K–12 public schools will receive $41.2 million through its Title I formula. The CARES Act specifies the money is for economically disadvantaged communities.
In addition to CARES funding, $8.8 million will be available through Gov. Steve Bullock's Emergency Education Relief Fund, the OPI announced.
School districts are also eligible to apply for $100 million in School Emergency Response to Violence (SERV) competitive grants.
“Montana’s teachers and families are continuing to ensure that our students receive a high-quality education under unprecedented circumstances,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen stated in a press release. “These federal funds will help students and teachers receive the tools that they need to engage in distance learning while [giving] local school leaders flexibility and local control over how the funds are used.”
The $41.2 million will flow through local districts according to Title I formula, "but districts have flexibility in how they use the funds," according to the press release.
Montana Superintendent Arntzen is reportedly using a portion of the state set aside from the CARES Act to make sure every district in Montana receives at least $10,000.
"This is expected," Silk said. "It is appreciated. So we will put the money to good use in providing equity to all of the subsets within our student population."
"Subsets" translates into the demographics of all students who attend Sidney schools, Silk explained.
"This includes equity in educating special-needs students, regular-education students and all minority groups within the school system," he said.
"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to apply for the federal grants and working with other school districts to get as much of the federal aid as is possible in eastern Montana."