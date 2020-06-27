Distancing requirements and limited space required MontanaFair to cancel all open Competitive Events for the 2020 fair, it was announced.
It was hoped these “competition” events would continue, despite cancellation of the state fair to the public. However, space limitations — resulting from following COVID-19 requirements — made it difficult to allow the events to proceed, a MontanaFair official explained.
“It may seem like we have unlimited space at MetraPark, but that is not the case,” MontanaFair General Manager Bill Dutcher stated. “We have rearranged our livestock and animal holding areas to allow for proper distancing in line with current rules. These changes, along with the ongoing removal of the Grandstands, leaves us with little available display space and forces this change.”
More than 10,000 open class entries are received by MontanaFair each year. These entries cover a wide variety of areas including culinary, livestock, art, photography, quilts, and dress making.
MontanaFair expects to be able to reinstate the Open Competitive Events program in 2021.
4-H and FFA Not Impacted
4-H and FFA programs in Department A (Agriculture) and Department N (Non-agriculture) are not affected by the changes for this year’s fair. Events for these programs were approved in early June by the Yellowstone County Board of County Commissioners.