If Google search terms are an accurate measure of what worries us, residents of Montana may be the most stressed out people in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a TOP Data study concluded.
TOP Data conducted a Google Trends study of search terms related to COVID-19 and its impact to determine which states are the most stressed. According to the study, Montana, Georgia and Mississippi top the list of the most stressed states, while New Mexico, New Jersey and Delaware were the least stressed, TOP Data's rankings show.
In addition to this ranking, TOP Data noticed a direct negative correlation between states that are the most stressed and whether or not they were under a statewide shelter-in-place order at the time of the study.
TOP Data found that of the three most stressed states, two of them — Georgia and Mississippi — were not under shelter-in-place orders during the period studied. Montana didn't have one in place until two days into the start of the study.
Of the top 10 most stressed states, according to TOP Data's index, just one (Michigan) had an existing shelter-in-place order in effect before March 26. Five more state orders would go into effect during the duration of the study; and three would go into effect after the study concluded (Georgia, Mississippi and Oklahoma).
Methodology
TOP Data conducted the study between March 26 and April 2, 2020 by measuring instances of particular internet search terms relative to geographical location and ranked them on a scale of 1–100, with 100 being the most stressed. The nature of those search terms included information on unemployment, sheltering in place, social distancing, medical information and food availability.
Top 10 Stressed States
TOP Data State COVID-19 Stress Index Rankings:
1. Montana
2. Georgia
3. Mississippi
4. Oklahoma
5. Iowa
6. District of Columbia
7. Minnesota
8. New Hampshire
9. Arizona
10. Michigan