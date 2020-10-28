Montana has new tools for enforcing COVID-19 etiquette, including a page to anonymously report businesses failing to follow pandemic guidelines to the Department of Health and Human Services.
This is a new option, but the page itself is not new. It's been around for decades, Jim Murphy, Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau Chief said during the state's COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
More than 1,300 concerns have been submitted via the website, Murphy said. Of those, 1,000 were about lapses in mask use, social distancing, or cleaning and disinfection. The others were people testing the site or commenting on some other COVID-19 issue.
Most complaints were from counties where COVID-19 cases are highest — 90 percent. Forty of Montana’s 56 counties, however, had at least one complaint.
“Most of the comments were very constructive," Murphy said. "They were basically expressing concern about their own health, the health of customers, or of their own coworkers. It was encouraging to see that level of concern expressed.”
The complaints will be sent to local health departments, to determine if there is anything actionable, and to conduct outreach.
Continued noncompliance could trigger enforcement actions, similar to those recently announced against five businesses in Flathead County.
Gov. Steve Bullock indicated these enforcement actions will be dropped if the businesses simply agree to comply.
Many COVID-19 cases do track back to work places, Murphy said. Following state and CDC directives is vital, he added, to bring case counts down and preserve health care capacity.
“Given our current number of cases and the approaching influenza season, and the stress already on hospitals, we need to do everything we can to kind of curb these numbers and get numbers back down the way we’d like to see them,” Murphy said.
Numbers are not just statistics
Montana’s COVID-19 cases are more than just numbers, Lead Communicable Disease Epidemiologist Stacy Anderson said.
Montana was closing in on reporting 30,000 cases total since March as of Oct. 27. Of those, 4,000 were just last week, a 17 percent increase week over week.
That 4,000 is close to the same number of people living in Glendive, Anderson said.
“Ten counties have reported more than 100 cases last week,” she said. “And in the past three weeks, we have added more than 13,000 cases. This is almost the population of Bighorn County.”
The state’s 1,200 hospitalizations exceeds the population of Whitehall, she said.
And it’s 300 deaths exceeds the population of St. Regis.
“These are all Montanans,” she said. “They’re all part of our community.”
Meanwhile, the rising case count is about to meet with the holidays, which will create more transmissable moments, as well as the annual flu season.
CDC data show that those who have a COVID-19 infection and another virus such as influenza at the same time are more likely to suffer serious illness. Or even death.
“We want to encourage folks to be diligent, and to do these things safely, so we can still continue to celebrate the holidays with our loved ones,” Anderson said.
That means observing all of the often repeated CDC guidelines, she said. Social distance, hand washing, masks when social distance isn’t possible, and perhaps, more importantly, of all, if sick or in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, stay home. Isolate from others until cleared.
Think about creative ways to observe celebrations like Halloween, Anderson suggested.
A zoom costume parade or contest, for example. Pre-bagging treats, and setting them out beforehand, so no direct contact is necessary. And, rather than a costume mask, a cloth mask should be incorporated as part of costume instead, she added.
Family groups should wait 6 feet away from each other while trick or treating, only approaching after the group ahead has left. Anderson also suggested having hand sanitizer, to disinfect in between households if needed.
Once home, before digging into and eating treats, wash hands well.
United we Stand
State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman, meanwhile, said beating back COVID-19 will take a unified community response.
“We cannot cocoon the vulnerable. We hear that a lot,” he said. “We are an interdependent society.”
Younger people are often employed in areas where vulnerable populations have to be as well, whether that is a nursing home, a grocery store, or any other place where there are essential goods and services.
While they tend to suffer less severe outcomes, recent CDC study shows that a rise in COVID-19 infections in young, 20-something adults precedes a rise in older adults in the same areas.
“Infectious respiratory diseases such as these will not stay in just one age cohort," Holzman said. "They will pass form one group to another, because we all interact.”
No one wants to hurt an innocent bystander, Holzman acknowledged.
“However, if we let the virus spread widely in our community, some individual will pay the ultimate price with their health, and, possibly, even their lives," he said.
That can also sideline health care workers, too, already in short supply.
Being young, Holzman added, doesn’t mean COVID-19 proof. While many young people suffer few side effects, others haven't been as lucky.
Nationwide, there have been more than 225,000 COVID-19 deaths. In Montana, more than 300 have died, and at least some of those have been under age 65.
Not all the deaths were preventable, Holzman acknowledged.
“But we know we could do much better," he said.
While some fear that attending to the health crisis will mean a negative economic trade-off, Holzman believes it's just the opposite. It will behard to fix the economy, which depends greataly on consumer-led activity, without first making people feel that shopping, eating out, and so on, will not expose a potentially vulnerable family member.
“If we all work together, we can get this virus under better control," Holzman said. "We can have in-person learning in our schools and our universities. We can have businesses open. We can decrease the strain on our health care system, our public health system, and all the health care workers who care for you and your families.”
Now, Holzman added, is a good time to remember Abraham Lincoln's famous words, “United we stand, divided we fall.”
“We can disagree on so many different things, but against a highly transmissable respiratory virus, we need to follow the science and all work together to protect our family, friends and community," Holzman said. "And I hope we will continue to do so and can unite around this common cause.”