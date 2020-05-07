Gov. Steve Bullock announced that families, small businesses, non-profits, health services centers and others impacted by COVID-19 can apply for grants through nine new programs created in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The grants, totaling $123,550,000, are available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
"Beginning Thursday, May 7, Montanans out of work, families with limited resources, small businesses, non-profits and others can apply for financial relief for things like rental and mortgage assistance, business and non-profit grants, grants to serve seniors and those living with a disability, food banks and local food producers," a press release issued by Gov. Bullock's office stated.
The following new programs join the state’s existing support services and direct federal assistance funding:
• Montana Business Stabilization Grant program for Montana-owned small businesses with 50 or fewer employees that have sustained a loss of revenue due to COVID 19. Maximum award amount per business is $10,000. Funding available: $50 million
• Montana Innovation Grant program for non-profit and for-profit businesses of less than 150 employees with primary operations in Montana that have created an innovative product or service intended to directly confront the COVID-19 emergency. Maximum award amount per business is $25,000. Funding available: $5 million.
• Montana Food and Agriculture Adaptability Program grants are available specifically to food and agriculture businesses for projects that decrease food and agricultural waste. Maximum grant award is $10,000. Funding available: $500,000.
• Emergency Housing Assistance Program will provide rent, security deposit, mortgage payment, and/or hazard insurance assistance as needed for Montanans who have lost a job or encountered substantial income loss as a result of COVID-19. Montanans receiving other forms of housing assistance are not eligible. Funding available: $50 million.
• Public Health Grants are available to local and tribal health departments and urban tribal clinics to help respond to COVID-19 and meet the needs of their communities. Each organization is eligible to apply for funding. Funding available: $5 million.
• Stay Connected Grants ranging from $500–$2,000 per applicant are available to reduce social isolation among Montana’s seniors. Eligible applicants include area agencies on aging, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and tribal elder services. Funding available: $400,000.
• Food Bank and Food Pantry Assistance of up to $50,000 per applicant are available to increase food security for Montanans hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic including food banks, food pantries, community cupboards, and entities with infrastructures already in place to begin new food distribution programs. Funding available: $2 million.
• Social Services grants of up to $10,000 per applicant are available for nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency to retain existing programs and services, employees or organizational viability for provision of future services and operations. Funding available: $10 million.
• Telework Assistance Grants of up to $1,000 per individual will go toward purchasing equipment to assist Montanans with disabilities during COVID-19. This assistance will help ensure people with disabilities have the equipment needed to adapt to the change in working environment due to COVID-19. Funding available: $650,000.
Comprehensive information resource and application portal: covidrelief.mt.gov