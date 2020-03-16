Laurence Hubbard, president and CEO of Montana State Fund, Montana’s largest workers compensation insurance carrier, issued the following statement on Sunday evening:
“Due to the current state of emergency in Montana, and the closure of the K–12 schools across the state, Montana State Fund will be closed on Monday, March 16 to allow employees time to make alternate childcare arrangements and for personal planning. Currently, Montana State Fund plans to reopen on Tuesday, March 17 for normal business hours and anticipates minimal disruption to our customers and benefit recipients.”