Montana State University, Billings has postponed the MSU Billings Pow Wow until April 9, 2021. Pow Wow Week will start April 5 and continue through April 10, 2021 to ensure the health and well-being of campus, community, and especially vulnerable populations.
“It was a difficult decision to make, but the health and safety of our campus, community, and Native American communities are top priority,” said MSU Billings Chancellor Dan Edelman. “We will re-evaluate this decision early next year to determine if additional actions and decisions need to be made at that time.
“We look forward to seeing everyone at the MSU Billings 2021 Pow Wow to continue this long-time and wonderful tradition on our campus,” Edelman said.