Montana State University Northern becomes the latest college to release guidelines for on-campus learning this fall, which Richland County students attending MSUN need to know.
Chancellor Greg Kegel said in a July 31 statement the situation remains fluid because of COVID-19 precautions, but the school devised a plan with a strong framework.
“We cannot anticipate every circumstance, but we are ready to face whatever comes next,” he stated.
Kegel said almost all MSUN students will be living in single rooms throughout the residence halls. In Morgan Hall, each floor will be limited to no more than 20 students per floor. In Mackenzie Hall, the limit will be a maximum of 15 students per floor.
Visitors will not be allowed to access residence halls throughout the fall semester, and there will be daily deep cleanings of the common areas, with sanitation stations available.
On top of that, lounges will be closed and locked. However, the main kitchen will remain open. The dining room will be open for to-go meals only.
Students will be required to wear face coverings indoors at all times MSUN will provide one face covering to each student upon arrival, Kegel stated.
Exceptions to wearing a face covering include:
• When a student is in a situation where an alternative face covering that protects the nose and mouth is used (e.g., in a lab or shop setting)
• When a student is alone or with their roommate in their designated room
• When a student is eating or drinking in a situation where social distancing is practiced
• When a student is approved for accommodations through MSUN Accessibility Services
Face coverings are only required outside if social distancing of at least six feet is not possible, or if there is a gathering of more than 50 people.
The SUB lower-level lounge will be closed. The weight room is closed to the public, but the bookstore will remain open, with a maximum occupancy posted.
Expectations
Kegel also listed a few university expectations for students. For example, students are asked to isolate themselves for 14 days prior to arrival, and if they are experiencing symptoms, not return to campus until they are symptom free.
Face coverings are to be worn consistently everywhere on campus, and students should adhere to social distancing of six feet when needed. Kegel added that students should be mindful of maximum occupancy signs, which are posted outside almost every room on campus.
Lastly, Kegel requested that everyone respect each other, especially if they are asked to change their behavior to keep others safe.