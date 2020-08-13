Montana State University Northern released guidelines July 31 for students to safely return to campus, and Sidney students returning to campus may want to know some of the other important details.
It was previously reported that students will be required to wear face coverings at all times indoors, with exceptions, but other changes would be of interest to students and families to know.
One of the biggest changes is that class run times will be increased by five minutes, creating 55-minute periods instead of the previous 50-minute classes.
The other big change to classes is the structure: Classes and labs will be front-loaded, meaning that the most important materials will be taught early on in the semester.
This ensures that should anything happen and the school has to go to remote learning eventually, the most important material will not have to be taught remotely.
Speaking of which, the fall semester will run from August 31 to December 8, and face-to-face courses will be offered through Tuesday, November 24. After Thanksgiving Break, students will not be returning to campus.
As such, finals will be delivered through alternate distance delivery methods between December 2 and 8.
One other note is that faculty will distance deliver two additional class periods sometime from August 31 to November 24.
MSUN said these decisions were made with the understanding that they may change in response to any public health directives.