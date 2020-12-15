Montana State University has received Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider for its students and is making plans for the storage and distribution of the vaccine — dependent upon federal and state supplies and priorities.
“We are planning as far ahead as we can, as it will be a complicated process to store and administer the vaccine,” said Jim Mitchell, associate vice president for student wellness at MSU.
To receive approval as a vaccine provider, MSU had to demonstrate that it has access to the subzero freezers necessary to store the Pfizer vaccine as well as redundant electrical power for the freezers to ensure their continuous operation. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at temperatures of minus 90 degrees Fahrenheit or below; the Moderna vaccine must be stored below minus 4 degrees.
“We’re doing the backup electrical systems this week,” Mitchell said. “The setup and operation of the freezers will be done well in advance of the arrival of the vaccines.”
Timing and vaccine priorities are being determined by federal and state governments. In Gallatin County, front-line health care workers started receiving COVID-19 vaccines earlier this week.
“It’s very important for everyone to remember that we still need to be vigilant about wearing our masks and staying socially distanced,” Mitchell said. “Just because vaccines are on the way is no reason for us to let up on our discipline. Thousands of people are still dying every day across the country, and our health care system is very stressed. There is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel is still very long.”