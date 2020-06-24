Summertime at Montana State University Billings marks the beginning of college life as the university welcomes new students to campus through orientation.
For the first time, new student orientations will be held virtually for the safety and protection of everyone. Previously, orientation was a two-day, overnight experience. Now it is a week-long virtual experience with interactive events and sessions where they engage with both academics and student life, and meet and connect with fellow new students.
This staggered approach to orientation and student onboarding are some of the efforts MSUB is undertaking in the wake of COVID-19. The first orientation for freshmen was held June 1–5, which capped at the maximum number of attendees, 150. A full schedule of events can be found online.
Interested students must have applied for admission and be accepted for fall 2020 in order to sign up for orientation and registration. After being accepted to MSUB, students may then register for orientation.
Additional orientations will be held for freshmen July 6–10, July 20–24, and August 3–7. An orientation for adult learners and transfer students will be August 14.
Contact: Ed Brown, edward.brown2@msubillings.edu or Kristin Peterman, kristin.peterman@msubillings.edu.