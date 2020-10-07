The Richland County Health Department is announcing 3 additional active cases of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident, and the release of 13 individuals from isolation.
This brings the total case count to 204.
At this time, 117 of the total cases are recovered, and 85 are active, with two deaths.
Case information for cases 174-204 will be provided this afternoon.
The Department strongly encourages all community members to take COVID-19 recommendations and precautions seriously in order to stop the spread of the virus in the Richland County community. This includes staying home when ill, washing hands often, wearing a mask, and limiting your circle of contacts.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Health Department Public Information Officer.