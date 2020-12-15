GLENDIVE – Unified Health Command of Dawson County announced several new directives for the public as positive COVID-19 cases hit record highs in Dawson County. The directives are based on recent CDC guidelines and provide guidance for testing, quarantine, and patients visiting Glendive Medical Center (GMC).
Recently announced, the CDC has modified quarantine days for individuals who are considered close contacts. If a person has been identified as a close contact, has no symptoms and has not tested, quarantine is 10 days. If an individual has been identified as a close contact, has no symptoms, and was tested on day five of quarantine with a negative test result, the quarantine time has been reduced to seven days. Rapid tests are the only option for the seven day quarantine, however, rapid tests are limited due to supply constraints. A person will need to wait until their test results are complete before coming off of quarantine. The Dawson County Health Department (DCHD) will continue to monitor close contacts for up to 14 days. To make this process more efficient, individuals now have the option of communication through text, email, or phone call.
Glendive Medical Center Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing for anyone who has symptoms and suspects they have COVID-19. Please call 406-345-8811 to make an appointment for a test. The Dawson County Health Department also offers testing for COVID-19 and can be reached at 406-377-5213. Close contact testing is also done at both organizations and individuals will be directed where to get tested by DCHD.
In order to triage patients showing viral symptoms from patients who are well, the clinic has moved several areas for the protection of all patients. Patients visiting Gabert Clinic for surgery, orthopedic, and pediatric appointments will find there are new temporary waiting room, check-in, and exam areas. Pediatric patients who are well will still be seen in the Family Medicine area however, pediatric patients who are presenting viral symptoms may be seen in Urgent Care or General Surgery, depending on provider availability. General Surgery patients will now check-in at Family Medicine, and Orthopedic patients have a new temporary waiting room and check-in area down the hallway from their previous waiting room in General Surgery. Signs are posted and Temperature Screening Greeters are available to help guide patients to the appropriate areas. Urgent Care is still designated for patients showing viral symptoms and as always, if an individual has severe symptoms, they will need to come to the ER. Please call 911 or 345-3314 prior to coming into the ER if you suspect your symptoms are COVID-19 related.
It is important for community members to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus and ease the burden on our healthcare system. Dawson County Unified Health Command is asking all individuals to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, and stay home if you are sick.
For relevant information about COVID-19 from DPHHS, visit: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt. For up-to-date information about patient and visitor guidelines at GMC, please visit www.gmc.org/COVID-19