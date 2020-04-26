The Richland County Commissioners and the Election Administrator have opted to run the Primary Election this year by mail. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order on March 26 that gave each county this option in order to help safeguard workers, poll judges and Montana voters.
Ballots will be mailed to all active voters on May 8 and must be received in office by Election Day, June 2 to be counted. The post office recommends ballots should be postmarked at least a week before Election Day to be received on time.
All polling places will be closed on Election Day; however, in-person, socially distanced voting will be available at the County Elections office beginning May 4. Nevertheless, citizens are encouraged to vote at home and return ballots via mail.
The County Election Office is currently closed to the public. If you are a voter and do not generally vote by mail and want to double check your status, wish to know if you are registered or have any general questions please call the office at 406-433-1708.
The deadline to submit a new registration or update an existing registration has been extended to May 26. These changes can be made by email, fax or mail. After the May 26 deadline, new registrants must appear in person to register and vote. (Or, if disabled their designated agent must appear in person.)
Residents have several options to register to vote:
• Visit http://www.richland.org and select Elections under the Departments tab. Fill out the registration form, sign it and either mail, fax or email it in. The office fax number is 433-3731 and our address is 201 W Main St., Sidney, MT 59270.
• Call the Election office at 406-433-1708 and we can mail or email you a form to fill out and return.
• Email sverhasselt@richland.org or rmoore@richland.org and request a form. You may email the complete form to either of these addresses.
Voters are able to track their ballot on the Montana Secretary of State “My Voter Page” at app.mt.gov/voterinfo/. This site can show the date your ballot was sent, when it is received and its current status.