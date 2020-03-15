The Richland County Health Department has opened an information line for local residents with specific questions about the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as well as a website with important links.
The purpose of the information line is to answer questions about COVID-19 and provide guidance to Richland County residents on ways to prevent, prepare and respond to the outbreak. The line will be monitored by knowledgeable staff who may answer calls or return messages.
The dedicated phone number is 406-433-6947.
You may be asked to leave a message. Please include your name, telephone number, and a detailed message and a staff member will return your call.
The website contains direct links to the Centers for Disease Control and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services websites dedicated to providing information on COVID-19 in Montana and across the country.
The website address is http://www.richland.org/rchd.
Residents are reminded that the Richland County Health Department cannot provide medical diagnosis through this information line. The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. To prevent diseases like flu and coronavirus, take general precautions including washing your hands often, covering sneezes and coughs, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces, and please stay home if you are sick.
If you feel sick enough to need medical care, please call your healthcare provider before coming to the office. If you are sick and you do not have a healthcare provider, contact the Sidney Health Center Walk-in Clinic by telephone at 406-488-3963.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Public Information Officer.