Montana has the 10th-highest rate of millennials with underlying health conditions, according to QuoteWizard’s recent report.
Early Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data suggests Montana millennials may not be as invincible to the coronavirus as once thought. Younger adults have accounted for nearly 30% of the U.S. COVID-19 cases, and 20% of related hospitalizations; 2% to 4% were admitted to ICU for severe symptoms.
QuoteWizard’s team of industry experts analyzed CDC BRFSS data to find which states had the highest prevalence of millennials with underlying medical conditions the CDC deemed to be at most risk for COVID-19.
Key Findings
• Montana's rate of millenials with diabetes is 5.6%, asthma is 10.35% and hypertension is 16.3%.
• Kentucky, Massachusetts and Missouri have the most at-risk millennials of severe COVID-19 symptoms.
• Minnesota, Nebraska and Utah have the lowest number of at-risk millennials.
• Approximately 90% of hospitalized patients identified through COVID-19 had one or more underlying conditions, the most common were hypertension (49.7%), obesity (48.3%), chronic lung disease (34.6%), diabetes mellitus (28.3%), and cardiovascular disease (27.8%).
• The national average rate of millennials with diabetes is 4.78%, asthma is 9.24% and hypertension is 17.18%.
Read the report online: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-millennials-and-underlying-health-conditions