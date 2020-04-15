In the interests of transparency, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock released a report about how the coronavirus has impacted the state. The report was produced by state epidemiologists who specialize in analyzing how diseases affect populations. They studied 337 cases of COVID-19 in Montana.
"The report will help the state continue to make data driven decisions to aggressively respond to COVID-19," a press release issued by the governor's office stated.
The report "sheds light on how this virus is impacting Montanans and provides data we can use to examine what's working to slow the spread and what our next steps should be," Gov. Bullock announced.
He praised public health officials who "diligently track" information to help residents understand the coronavirus.
During a press conference held shortly before the report was released, the governor discussed COVID-19's impact on the state's economy.
He began by announcing that $20 million is being made available to Montana residents who have lost their jobs in recent weeks. Although Montana has weathered the loss of jobs due to COVID-19 better than many other states, recent media reports show Montana's unemployment rate increased substantially in the past two weeks.
The report released by the governor's office does not address unemployment; however, it provides details about which counties in Montana have been hit hardest by the coronavirus.
"Gallatin County reports the most cases (36%), followed by Yellowstone (15%), Flathead (9%) and Missoula (8%)."
Much of the focus of the report is on age and gender demographics. It confirms older Montanans are particularly susceptible to contracting the coronavirus. However, residents in their 20s comprise 20 percent of the 337 cases analyzed, the report reveals.
"The second most common age group are those between 50 and 59 at 17%," according to the report; the median age is 48.
Gov. Bullock pointed out during the press conference that 50 percent of Montanans who have tested positive for COVID-19 are men, while 50 percent are women. He revealed that testing data has shifted somewhat in the past few weeks.
"Travel-related cases contributed to the majority of cases early in the outbreak," Gov. Bullock said, noting those cases have recently declined.
He attributed the decline to actions on the part of state, county and municipal officials to discourage person-to-person contact and to make the public aware of the pitfalls of traveling abroad.
"We did get an early start in responding and protecting in Montana," Gov. Bullock said.
Media representatives asked about executive directives to close public schools and "non-vital" businesses, and to mandate social distancing and self-isolating. Specifically, newspaper and radio reporters asked the governor if those actions are effective.
He responded by stating that Montana has fared better than most states in containing the coronavirus and keeping it from spreading rapidly.
"We have a significantly lower rate per capita than other states," Gov. Bullock said of confirmed positive cases and deaths directly attributed to COVID-19. "We're still currently susceptible to attracting it. We have to have a healthy population to have a healthy economy."
The governor said he and state health officials will rely on the report to make future decisions about when to reopen the state to business-as-usual routines.
"Decisions are going to be driven by the...data," Gov. Bullock said, alluding to a "measured approach" when it comes to decision-making — using the data cited in the report for modeling analysis.
"The measures we have taken so far are doing exactly what we expected," he said.
Gov. Bullock did not provide specific dates for when non-essential businesses and public schools can anticipate a directive allowing them to open.
"Right now, the directives are in place until April 24th," he reminded the media, noting that Montana comprises 147,000 square miles of land, most of it open space. "There's not going to be, in a month or two weeks...when COVID-19 just magically goes away.
"Look, I wanna open up things and get back to normal as soon as possible," Gov. Bullock said, prefacing he will not put Montanans' health at risk by reinstating a business-as-usual plan prematurely.
The full report is available as a pdf at: http://governor.mt.gov/pressroom/governor-bullock-releases-report-analyzing-covid-19-cases-in-montana