As a local grocer, we understand the critical nature of our business and the service we provide to the local community. We have been monitoring, planning and working diligently to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its effects on our community.
The safety and health of our shoppers, staff and community are our primary concern. We are committed to taking action in order to prevent any unnecessary risks. As the situation rapidly changes, our team is adapting and implementing best practices throughout our store. We will communicate those changes when they happen. We have implemented a variety of precautionary measures and will continue to do so as the situation unfolds.
In the last week, we have seen a dramatic uptick in business. This has led to us having to limit quantities on many items. We are also experiencing a high volume of out-of-stock items. We anticipate this continuing for the foreseeable future. We appreciate the understanding, cooperation and support you have shown. We are all in this together!
Important Updates:
Store hours may change — We will be evaluating this daily and will do our best to communicate this ahead of time. These changes may happen due to truck delivery changes, need for extensive store cleaning and staff shortages due to illness.
Courtesy to the elderly — This has been suggested by many of our concerned shoppers and we are also concerned for the well-being of our seniors and those who are vulnerable to the virus. From now through at least the end of March we would like our first hours of the day to be set aside for our most vulnerable shoppers to have a safe and stress-free shopping experience. We will not be policing this at the door, as we know these uncertain times cause changes for many of our community’s citizens. If everyone helps, we can allow our elderly family members and neighbors a chance to shop in the morning in the cleanest and healthiest environment we can offer. This will take everyone working together. If you can, please delay your shopping until after 9 a.m.
No weekly ads for the next three weeks — We will not be running sale ads for the weeks of 3/18, 3/25, and 4/1. This is not by design, but rather because of so many out-of-stock items it is impossible to guarantee any specific items will or will not be available. We will continue to pass savings along to our customers where we can. As soon as we are able, we will run our weekly ads again.
Thanks,
Your Reynolds Market Team