A Richey nursing student at Montana State University–Billings is among nearly a dozen volunteers who remained on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic and assisted faculty rather than going home.
Ellie Smith of Richey, a sophomore in nursing, completed her first year as a Resident Assistant (RA) and will return for a second year.
In a press release, MSU noted the spring semester "posed an unprecedented number of challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation.... Montana State University Billings quickly transitioned classes to online delivery, established teleworking for faculty and staff, and encouraged students living in the residence halls to return to their homes if possible."
Although an estimated 50 students remained on campus during the pandemic, the RAs fulfilled their housing duties, remaining full-time students during the spring semester while excelling academically in the online learning environment.
“Eleven students fulfilled roles as RAs in the 2019–2020 academic year and earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.83,” the press release announced.
Most of the students were named to the Dean’s list for the spring semester.
“These students from this past year truly embodied what it meant to be an RA,” stated Aaron Like, associate dean of student engagement. “This group was special from the start. The amount of time spent on training, building relationships with residents, programming, working the desk, and responding to situations is more than any of us could count up. With all of that, it is extremely impressive with how our RAs did within their academics.”
Contact: Aaron Like, associate dean of student engagement, 406-657-2376, aaron.like@msubillings.edu.