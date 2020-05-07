Sydney Brost of Richey, Mont., was honored with two awards by Montana State University Billings. She received the Outstanding Achievement Award in General Business and Outstanding Senior in the College of Business.
The MSU Billings College of Business recognized five outstanding students, including Brost.
As each academic year concludes, colleges at Montana State University Billings select undergraduate and graduate students for academic recognition. Under normal conditions, without the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards are presented during ceremonies prior to commencement.
However, these are not "normal" times.
"Due to COVID-19, convocation and commencement celebrations have been postponed until December 2020," an MSU press release stated.
Because of COVID-19, the university announced this year’s Outstanding Students with less fanfare.
"These students embody academic excellence, make contributions to their campus and communities, and are upstanding citizens inspiring others in and out of the classroom," the university press release stated. "Awards are given to students who have exemplified both personal and academic achievement at MSU Billings, including their citizenship in support of the university’s goals and values and their potential for future success and achievement."